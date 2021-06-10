Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby, Vivianne Miedema: Who are the nominees for the GMS Fans' WSL Player of the Season award?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Women's Super League has come to an end. Chelsea retained their league title, while Manchester City finished second and Arsenal third.

At the other end of the table, Bristol City were relegated to the Championship. After a season full of world-class football and unexpected twists and turns, a number of star players really made a name for themselves.

GiveMeSport Women have selected the six most in-form players of the campaign for you to decide who is worthy of the GMS Fans WSL Player of the Season accolade.



Sam Kerr – Chelsea

Sam Kerr was electric for Chelsea this season, proving those who doubted her last year wrong. The Australian racked up 21 goals and seven assists, helping the Blues to a league title. Her attacking prowess saw her finish with the Golden Boot, edging out Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema.

Fran Kirby – Chelsea

Fran Kirby was Sam Kerr's partner in a stunning Chelsea attack. She managed 16 goals and 11 assists in an incredible season, having returned from a serious illness this year. Kirby has already earned a number of accolades for her form, including the PFA Players' Player of the Year.

Vivianne Miedema – Arsenal

Two-time Golden Boot winner Vivianne Miedema could not remain as the top scorer of the WSL. But she still had a fantastic season, scoring 18 goals and achieving five assists to help Arsenal achieve a crucial Champions League place.

Chloe Kelly – Manchester City

Chloe Kelly's season was soured by a serious injury, but otherwise the 23-year-old enjoyed a successful debut campaign for Manchester City. She managed 10 goals and 11 assists, helping her side go right down to the wire in the title race.

Katie McCabe – Arsenal

Katie McCabe's statistics this season are incredible for a defender. She was integral to Arsenal's third place finish, scoring four goals and racking up 11 assists. Playing at left-back, the 25-year-old was also key to the defence of the Gunners.

Ella Toone – Manchester United

Ella Toone enjoyed a breakthrough season for Manchester United, who finished fourth in the WSL. The 21-year-old forward scored nine times and set up five goals, earning a call up to the Lionesses as a result. She is now heading to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as a reserve player for Team GB.

