Jadon Sancho appears to be edging closer to a long-touted Manchester United move.

The Old Trafford faithful were on tenterhooks last summer when it appeared as though the Red Devils were going to sign the Borussia Dortmund winger, only for a deal to eventually fizzle out.

It was cause for great frustration among United fans, especially when they've been forced to watch Sancho deliver another fantastic season in Germany since then, amassing 19 goal contributions.

Major Sancho update

However, with rumours abound that the German club have lowered their asking price for Sancho, there has been quiet optimism that this year could finally see United get their man.

And United fans can begin to get excited because transfer guru Fabrizio Romano dropped the bombshell on Thursday morning that the club had agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old.

Romano tweeted on his official Twitter account: "Manchester United reached an agreement with Sancho’s camp on personal terms until 2026. Jadon is not creating any problem. #MUFC

"Negotiations now starting with Borussia Dortmund. €95m price, NO agreement yet. Man Utd now feel Sancho ‘closer’ as @JanAageFjortoft said..."

A conclusion to the saga???

So, it's not the time to start ordering your Sancho shirt from the United club store, but make no mistake that this is the most exciting update in the long-running transfer saga we've had all year.

And with Sancho seemingly welcoming a United switch with open arms, there's good reason to think that one of the world's finest young talents will be gracing the Old Trafford turf next season.

To the negotiating table

The impetus is now on United to ensure that they can find a common ground with Dortmund, which proved to be the problem last summer, in the way that they have with the player.

Sancho and United have seemingly been on the same page for 12 months, but BVB's asking price was the reason that the £90 million-rated forward wasn't in the Premier League this season.

However, with negotiations now underway and concerning a more palatable, eight-figure fee, you really get the feeling that Sancho could be on the verge of becoming a United player at long last.

