Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Date, Odds, Tickets, Stats, Live Stream, Card And Everything You Need To Know

World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua is set to fight Oleksandr Usyk this year in an entertaining boxing clash.

It looked like the British boxer would be fighting Tyson Fury, and with these two holding all of the heavyweight belts, it would have decided who was the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World.

However, with Fury now having to face Deontay Wilder for the third time, the fights between the two Brits had to be postponed.

Despite many frustrated by what has happened, Joshua vs Usyk still promises to be a great fight which many should be excited to watch.

Here is everything you need to know about the bout coming later this year:

Date

When the two were ordered in May to fight, they had 10 days to sort out a date for the clash, and they have agreed that the event will happen in September 2021.

However, the exact date has yet to be determined. We will provide you with updates once they arrive.

Venue

Although the arena has not yet been revealed, it seems like the fight will go ahead in England and will happen at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which can hold up to 62,000 people.

Odds

After checking the odds on the fight, it is easy to see that Anthony Joshua is the clear favourite.

If you think Joshua will get the victory on the night, you can get odds of around 1/3. However, if you think Usyk will provide an upset as he continues his path in the heavyweight division, you can get 9/4 with different bookmakers

When it comes to method of victory, Joshua is the favourite to win by KO TKO or disqualification (4/5). Usyk on the other hand is 15/2.

A draw between the pair on the night is currently being presented at 15/2.

Many believe the round that Joshua is most likely to win the fight in is round 7 or 8, with the odds coming in at 12/1.

Tickets

With the fight only being announced recently, not everything has been fully confirmed, and this means that for now, tickets are not currently available. When they are, we will provide the information here.

Stats

The two are both very experienced boxers, and here are their stats as we look ahead to September:

Anthony Joshua

Fights: 25

Wins: 24

Wins by KO: 22

Losses: 1

Oleksandr Usyk

Fights: 18

Wins: 18

Wins by KO: 13

Losses: 0

With only one loss between both of them, this fight is surely set to be a great one with a lot at stake.

Live Stream

This is another thing that hasn’t been sorted yet, but it is likely that Sky Sports Box Office will be showing this event on Pay-per-view. Keep an eye out here for more details.

Card

The undercard is one of the hardest things to sort, so they will give themselves some more time to sort it.

However, there will definitely be a lot of boxers wanting to fight at this event as there is going to be a huge audience. Details of the card will be provided once known.

