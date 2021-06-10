Formula 1 heads to France next weekend for round seven of the 2021 world championship, as the Circuit Paul Ricard plays host to the latest edition of the French Grand Prix.

One of the most famous and iconic events in motorsporting history, the French Grand Prix has only recently returned to the Formula 1 calendar after several years away, with the Circuit Paul Ricard handed the honour in 2018.

Indeed, over the years, several other circuits have played host to the event and, arguably, the most famous moment of all took place at Magny-Cours, as Michael Schumacher sealed his then record-equalling fifth world title in 2002.

Driving in his all-conquering Ferrari, 2002 was a vintage year for the Scuderia as Schumacher joined Juan Manuel Fangio at the top of the tree in terms of world titles, achieving the record for the quickest win of the championship, too, as it took just eleven rounds to seal the deal.

Schumacher, of course, would go on to win two more titles in 2003 and 2004 to reach seven Drivers' crowns, in what was a truly dominant era at the start of the century.

And, with the French Grand Prix on the horizon next weekend, what better time than now to remember him crossing the line in Magny-Cours, courtesy of BillySchumi on YouTube:

