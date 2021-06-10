Floyd Mayweather made no secret about the fact that he fought YouTuber Logan Paul in order to boost his bank balance.

After last weekend’s fight, Mayweather boasted: "When it comes to legalised bank robbery, I’m the best. I changed my name from 'Pretty Boy Floyd' to 'Money Mayweather.’”

He added: "I'm somewhere in Aruba, in the Bahamas, in Dubai, I'm traveling the world on my jet, making millions every month, not worried about nothing and then when I see there's a chance for me to do a heist, a quick heist, I’m going to let you all know this.

“Y’all can say what you want to say. At the end of day, I’m the smart one because I don't care if you write good about me, you write bad about me, just keep writing about me. Y'all are keeping my name out there."

Mayweather, 44, has made an absolute fortune throughout his illustrious boxing career and continues to make money from the sport with his exhibition fights.

Pickswise have revealed that Mayweather earned £164,198 ($232,558) for each punch landed against Logan Paul at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Paul, on the other hand, pocketed £6,303 ($8,929) per punch landed based on his guaranteed purse of £176,490 ($250,000).

These earnings are before any pay-per-view money.

Not every lucrative fight is listed below, just a selection of the sport’s 'biggest and most ridiculous match-ups'.

Jake Paul (vs Nate Robinson, November 2020)

Earnings: £424 ($600)

Punches landed: 8

Earnings per punch: £53 ($75)

A modest sum of money in contrast to the rest of this list, Logan Paul’s younger brother, Jake, registered the second victory of his professional career at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Logan Paul (vs Floyd Mayweather, June 2021)

Earnings: £176,490 ($250,000)

Punches landed: 28

Earnings per punch: £6,303 ($8,929)

Regardless of what anybody says, anybody who steps inside the ring and goes toe-to-toe against one of the greatest boxers of all time deserves some credit.

Logan Paul (vs KSI, November 2019)

Earnings: £675,000 ($900,000)

Punches landed: 61

Earnings per punch: £11,066 ($14,754)

Logan Paul lost to KSI in Los Angeles but still earned over £10,000 for each punch landed on his fellow YouTuber.

KSI (vs Logan Paul, November 2019)

Earnings: £675,000 ($900,000)

Punches landed: 56

Earnings per punch: £12,054 ($16,071)

Will we see KSI in the ring again one day? Unlike Mayweather, the YouTube star managed to defeat Logan Paul.

Jake Paul (vs Ben Askren, April 2021)

Earnings: £498,790 ($690,000)

Punches landed: 9

Earnings per punch: £55,421 ($76,667)

Jake Paul improved his record to 3-0 with an impressive TKO victory over former MMA star Ben Askren in April 2017. The 24-year-old will face Tyron Woodley in his fourth professional bout in August.

Roy Jones Jr. (vs Mike Tyson, November 2020)

Earnings: £2,250,000 (£3,000,000)

Punches landed: 37

Earnings per punch: £60,811 ($81,081)

Roy Jones Jr. was 51 years old when he faced fellow boxing veteran Mike Tyson in November 2020. The American landed 37 punches on Iron Mike and earned over £60,000 per punch in the process.

Mike Tyson (vs Roy Jones Jr., November 2020)

Earnings: £7,500,000 ($10,000,000)

Punches landed: 67

Earnings per punch: £111,940 ($149,254)

Mike Tyson earned significantly more money than Roy Jones Jr. for their exhibition bout, which won’t come as a shock. The fight, which was reasonably entertaining, ended in a draw.

Ben Askren (vs Jake Paul, April 2021)

Earnings: £361,440

Punches landed: 3

Earnings per punch: £120,480 ($166,667)

Ben Askren was heavily criticised for his terrible performance against Jake Paul. Was the embarrassment and ridicule worth the £120,480 ($166,667) for the three punches he threw?

Floyd Mayweather (vs Logan Paul, June 2021)

Earnings: £7,060,500 ($10,000,000)

Punches landed: 43

Earnings per punch: £164,198 ($232,558)

Just look at those numbers: no wonder Mayweather was more than happy to step inside the ring against Logan Paul.

Anthony Joshua (vs Andy Ruiz Jr., December 2019)

Earnings: £46,200,000 ($60,000,000)

Punches landed: 107

Earnings per punch: £431,776 ($560,748)

After his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. six months earlier, Anthony Joshua needed to bounce back with a convincing victory over the same opponents in December 2019. The Brit sealed victory and earned a cool £431,776 ($560,748) per punch in the process.

Conor McGregor (vs Floyd Mayweather, August 2017)

Earnings: £65,450,000 ($85,000,000)

Punches landed: 111

Earnings per punch: £589,640 ($765,766)

Conor McGregor told the world he would beat Mayweather in 2017 but was unable to deliver on his promise on the night. The Irishman still left Las Vegas a hell of a lot richer.

Floyd Mayweather (vs Conor McGregor, August 2017)

Earnings: £211,750,000 ($275,000,000)

Punches landed: 170

Earnings per punch: £1,245,588 ($1,617,647)

These are staggering numbers. It makes you wonder why Mayweather is even bothering with his exhibition fights. It’s not as if he needs the additional income.

Floyd Mayweather (vs Manny Pacquiao, May 2015)

Earnings: £192,500,000 ($250,000,000)

Punches landed: 148

Earnings per punch: £1,300,676 ($1,689,189)

Mayweather earned more per punch landed, however, in his historic fight against Pacquiao in May 2015.

Manny Pacquiao (vs Floyd Mayweather, May 2015)

Earnings: £115,500,000 ($150,000,000)

Punches landed: 81

Earnings per punch: £1,425,926 ($1,851,852)

But Pacquiao actually earned more per punch landed than Mayweather during the same fight, mainly because he landed significantly fewer punches. Almost £1.5 million per punch is insane.

