YouTube vs TikTok Boxing: UK Time, PPV, Live Stream, Where To Watch And More

The YouTube vs TikTok Boxing Event is arriving this weekend and we have all the information you need to know about where you can watch the live stream and what time it starts in the UK.

There are several fights happening on the night, eight in total, involving 16 male fighters across the YouTube and TikTok worlds. This battle of the platforms has a lot at stake, including pride and money.

Famous American influencers Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom are facing off against each other in the main event and have already clashed at the press conference.

British YouTubers AnEsonGib and Deji are also on the card, and with the fight being in Miami, the fans of these stars from the UK will be wanting to know when the fights start in their home country.

YouTube vs TikTok Boxing UK Time

There are a lot of times that UK fans need to know for the event. It starts at midnight on Saturday Night in the UK. (June 13th 12:00AM).

If you are looking to know the approximate times of the fights, check out this schedule:

Fight One: Tanner Fox vs Ryland Storms- Around 12:00am

Fight two: Faze Jarvis (UK) vs Michael Le- Around 12:30am

Fight Three: DDG vs Nate Wyatt- Around 1am

Fight Four: Deji (UK) vs Vinnie Hacker- Around 1:30am

Fight Five: AnEsonGib (UK) vs Tayler Holder- Around 2am (whenever Deji’s fight ends)

Fight Six/Main Event: Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall- Around 3am

There are two other fights on the night that are free preliminary bouts. They are:

Ryan Johnston v Cale Saurage

Landon McBroom v Ben Azelart

Pay-Per-View and Live Stream Details

The event will be broadcasted LIVE on the LiveXLive platform and it is a Pay-Per-View (PPV) event. This will be the only place that fans can live stream the event and you can still pay to view it until the event starts.

The price of the event on pay-per-view is £35 and fans can go pay for the event by following this link.

The event will be a great spectacle for fans of the YouTube and TikTok stars, so be sure to tune in if you can.

