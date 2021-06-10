Sunderland news: Update emerges regarding the futures of Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having dusted themselves down from a disappointing defeat in the play-offs last month, Sunderland will now be hoping to push on under the guidance of Lee Johnson next season.

The Black Cats manager has already decided to launch an overhaul of his squad by releasing a host of players who ultimately failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis during the previous campaign.

Whilst Johnson will now be aiming to assemble a team which is capable of achieving automatic promotion to the Championship, any transfer plans for the summer may depend on whether he is able to convince two of the club's key individuals to stay at the Stadium of Light.

Whereas talks between the Black Cats and Charlie Wyke are currently ongoing, they are yet to learn whether his team-mate Aiden McGeady is willing to accept the contract that was recently tabled by the club.

With both of their existing deals set to expire later this month, a fresh update has now emerged regarding their futures.

According to the Northern Echo, Wyke and McGeady have both been offered the opportunity to join other sides.

One of the stand-out performers in League One last season, Wyke netted 26 goals in 45 appearances for the Black Cats in this division.

Meanwhile, McGeady's abundance of creativity resulted in the winger providing 17 assists for his team-mates in all competitions.

Wyke has recently attracted a considerable amount of interest from Ipswich Town whilst Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest, Millwall and Middlesbrough have also been monitoring his situation at Sunderland.

McGeady was touted as a possible target for Peterborough United earlier this year but the club have since denied this speculation.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Wyke and McGeady both delivered a host of superb displays for Sunderland last season, it is hardly surprising that they are attracting a great deal of attention from elsewhere.

Whilst the Black Cats have decided to offer both players new contracts, Johnson may need to draft up a list of replacements as there is no guarantee that they he will be able to convince this duo to commit their futures to the club.

Sunderland may find it incredibly difficult to draft in individuals who possess a similar amount of talent to Wyke and McGeady who both managed to average impressive WhoScored match ratings of 7.35 and 7.39 in the third-tier during the previous campaign.

With this particular saga set to rumble on, the Black Cats will be hoping to find a resolution as soon as possible as a failure to do so may result in them missing out on potential targets.

