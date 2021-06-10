Warzone Season 4: New cut scene spotted within loading screen

The gaming community have spotted an interesting cut scene that could tell us more about the upcoming Warzone Season 4.

Call of Duty's successful battle royale franchise has taken itself to the next level during 2021, with the inclusion of the 1980s-style Verdansk and the inclusion of some famous movie such as Rambo and Die Hard to the front lines.

Since its initial launch shortly before the world ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the title accumulated six million downloads in the first 24 hours and 15 million in just four days.

This then progressed to an eye-boggling total of 60 million during the first two months of its existence. With the game now free-to-play, we expect this to grow significantly more.

But Raven Software are refusing to rest on their laurels as they continue to swarm new and exciting content into the game - and it looks like they have teased exactly that.

Read more: Warzone Season 4: New Map, Leaks, Release Date, File Size, Trailer and More

Call of Duty News on Twitter managed to capture footage of part of the loading screen on Warzone. As opposed to the general view of the map and instructions whilst waiting, there is a whole new cut scene that has been added while the players wait to join a game.

The date appears to suggest it is 10th June 1984 in Verdansk and a squadron is pinned down and under heavy fire from the enemy in a narrow and enclosed corridor.

While various characters stand by and watch next to a small television, the person with the recorder appears to be shot in the head and killed while the assassin rescues Adler.

There could be a lot more to come over the next few days. Watch this space.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News