Tottenham exclusive: Les Reed backs Danny Ings as potential Harry Kane replacement

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Southampton's former Vice-Chairman Les Reed has shared his verdict on Danny Ings as a potential option for Tottenham this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Danny Ings?

According to the print edition of The Sunday Mirror (page 73) on May 16th, Ings could sign a new contract with Southampton though Spurs are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in his services.

In January, Eurosport claimed that the north London outfit were eyeing up a summer move for Ings and are willing to place a bid for the England international if he is seriously considering a move from the South Coast club.

What has Les Reed said about Danny Ings?

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, former Southampton Vice-Chairman Les Reed suggested that Ings would be an affordable option for Spurs and a move would be an attractive proposition for the 28-year-old.

"Danny Ings would be near to the top in terms of accessibility," said Reed, who went on to suggest that Ings would rank highly on Spurs' list of replacements for Harry Kane.

"I think it would be an incredibly attractive proposition for Ings because he's going into the last year of his contract. So, potentially, the fee would be reasonable. I think he'd feature highly on their list."

How did Ings perform last season?

The poacher has been a standout player for the Saints in what turned out to be a miserable back-end to the season, as they ended the campaign in 15th place in the Premier League.

Ings featured on 29 occasions and netted 12 league goals, making him the leading scorer for Southampton. Indeed, while not as high as his 22 goal return during the 2019/20 campaign, he remained a constant goal threat with two shots per game (via WhoScored) and he also contributed to four assists.

One of Ings' few flaws is that he has had a blotted injury record in the past. After initially recovering from the issues that plagued him at Liverpool, he missed seven games in the season just gone with three separate injuries - equating to 61 days out of action.

Would Ings be the right fit for Tottenham?

Arguably, yes.

As Reed suggested, Ings would be an affordable option for Spurs as he is entering the final year of his contract at Southampton.

If he were to replace Tottenham's talisman Kane, the Southampton striker's goals would go some way to easing the impact of his departure. As part of a wider rebuild, there'd certainly be some logic in turning to him.

