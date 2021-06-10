Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England will kick off their European Championship campaign on Sunday when they face Croatia on Sunday afternoon at Wembley.

The Three Lions will be expected to cruise through Group B, which also consists of Czech Republic and Scotland.

Gareth Southgate's side have a decent chance of going all the way. He has an embarrassment of riches in his 26-man squad.

England have some of the world's most talented youngsters to choose from, including Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount.

England's squad is so strong that, according to Transfermarkt, they are the most valuable side at Euro 2020 by some distance.

We've ranked the squad of the 24 sides featuring at the upcoming tournament from least valuable to most valuable below.

24. Finland - £40.14m

23. North Macedonia - £55.62m

22. Hungary - £67.05m

21. Slovakia - £117.99m

20. Wales - £159.08m

19. Czech Republic - £171.00m

18. Russia - £171.72m

17. Ukraine - £177.48m

16. Sweden - £193.55m

15. Poland - £229.32m

14. Scotland - £242.87m

13. Switzerland - £255.15m

12. Denmark - £279.63m

11. Austria - £288.09m

10. Turkey - £292.50m

9. Croatia - £338.22m

8. Netherlands - £546.35m

7. Belgium - £602.46m

6. Italy - £693.90m

5. Portugal - £785.25m

4. Spain - £823.50m

3. Germany - £842.85m

2. France - £925.20m

1. England - £1.15bn

England are the only squad at the European Championships that have a collective value of over £1bn.

Their squad value is nearly £200m more than the favourites to win it all, France.

Germany take third, just in front of Spain.

Italy have been tipped to win the competition by some having gone unbeaten since 2018. They only have the sixth most valuable squad.

Read More - Jadon Sancho: Latest transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

Sancho Done Deal Today? Solskjaer has Trippier BID rejected | Liverpool agree personal terms

Elsewhere, Scotland have the 14th most valuable squad at Euro 2020, above the likes of Poland and Sweden.

Wales are 20th, while Finland's squad value of just £40m is more than one billion lower than England's.

1 of 20 Ultimate England quiz: Who is the most-capped player in the current squad? Jordan Henderson Raheem Sterling Kyle Walker Harry Kane

News Now - Sport News