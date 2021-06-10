England, France, Portugal: Which Euro 2020 side has the most valuable squad?
England will kick off their European Championship campaign on Sunday when they face Croatia on Sunday afternoon at Wembley.
The Three Lions will be expected to cruise through Group B, which also consists of Czech Republic and Scotland.
Gareth Southgate's side have a decent chance of going all the way. He has an embarrassment of riches in his 26-man squad.
England have some of the world's most talented youngsters to choose from, including Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount.
England's squad is so strong that, according to Transfermarkt, they are the most valuable side at Euro 2020 by some distance.
We've ranked the squad of the 24 sides featuring at the upcoming tournament from least valuable to most valuable below.
24. Finland - £40.14m
23. North Macedonia - £55.62m
22. Hungary - £67.05m
21. Slovakia - £117.99m
20. Wales - £159.08m
19. Czech Republic - £171.00m
18. Russia - £171.72m
17. Ukraine - £177.48m
16. Sweden - £193.55m
15. Poland - £229.32m
14. Scotland - £242.87m
13. Switzerland - £255.15m
12. Denmark - £279.63m
11. Austria - £288.09m
10. Turkey - £292.50m
9. Croatia - £338.22m
8. Netherlands - £546.35m
7. Belgium - £602.46m
6. Italy - £693.90m
5. Portugal - £785.25m
4. Spain - £823.50m
3. Germany - £842.85m
2. France - £925.20m
1. England - £1.15bn
England are the only squad at the European Championships that have a collective value of over £1bn.
Their squad value is nearly £200m more than the favourites to win it all, France.
Germany take third, just in front of Spain.
Italy have been tipped to win the competition by some having gone unbeaten since 2018. They only have the sixth most valuable squad.
Elsewhere, Scotland have the 14th most valuable squad at Euro 2020, above the likes of Poland and Sweden.
Wales are 20th, while Finland's squad value of just £40m is more than one billion lower than England's.