Sue Bird: Basketball star continues to make history with incredible record-equalling feat

Basketball legend Sue Bird has continued to make history by achieving her 900th career three-pointer.

The Seattle Storm player managed the feat during yesterday’s game against Atlanta Dream. Her team went on to triumph 95-71.

Bird became the third player in WNBA history to score 900 career three-pointers, joining Katie Smith and Diana Taurasi.

Smith played for a range of teams, including Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm and New York Liberty. She is now the lead assistant coach of the latter side. Taurasi is still playing, plying her trade for Phoenix Mercury.

Posting about the achievement on Twitter, Bird wrote: “Not bad company (took me long enough tho).” A number of fans have responded to a clip of Bird’s 900th three-pointer, calling her the greatest of all time.

At 40-years-old, Bird is the oldest player in the WNBA this season, but she shows no signs of slowing down. The four-time WNBA champion is currently in the top five for assists during this campaign so far.

Bird is also no stranger to breaking records. In her 17 seasons, she has played 16,430 regular-season minutes and 519 games — both WNBA records. The veteran also holds the league record for assists – 2,888, nearly 300 more than previous holder Ticha Penicheiro.

Despite being the oldest player in the WNBA, Bird has no plans for retirement. She is set to play for the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer, and recently told Sportsnet: “I’m going to play as long as I can.”

