West Bromwich Albion transfer news: Rekeem Harper linked with exit as Ipswich close in on deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After failing to establish themselves in the top-flight last season, West Bromwich Albion have already started their preparations for the upcoming campaign by cutting ties with a host of senior players.

Charlie Austin and Sam Field were both recently allowed to seal permanent moves to Queens Park Rangers whilst Andy Lonergan, Hal Robson-Kanu, Kamil Grosicki, Lee Peltier, Branislav Ivanovic and Kyle Edwards are set to move on to pastures new when their contracts expire later this month.

West Brom's exodus of players may not stop there as Matheus Pereira and Sam Johnstone have both recently been the subject of a great deal of speculation.

Meanwhile, one of the individuals who was loaned out by the Baggies earlier this year could also potentially call time on his stay at the Hawthorns.

According to TWTD, Ipswich Town are closing in on sealing a deal for West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper.

It is understood that the Tractor Boys will be willing to pay a figure believed to be in the region of £500,000 in order to secure the services of the 21-year-old as manager Paul Cook looks to assemble a squad which is capable of achieving automatic promotion to the Championship next season.

Since being handed his professional debut at the age of 17, Harper has struggled to force his way into West Brom's starting eleven in recent years.

Limited to just 10 appearances in the second-tier during the 2019/20 campaign, the midfielder was allowed to leave the club on a temporary basis in January as he sealed a switch to Birmingham City.

Whilst Harper did feature on 18 occasions for the Blues, he only made 11 starts due to a lack of consistency which resulted in him recording an underwhelming average WhoScored match rating of 6.21 in the second-tier.

1 of 16 The Ultimate Euro 2004 quiz. Where was the tournament hosted? Portugal Spain Italy Belgium

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Harper unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent, he has struggled to make an impact at the Hawthorns in recent seasons and thus it may turn out to be the correct call to sell him to Ipswich.

Despite making 44 appearances in the Championship during his career, the jury is still out on whether he is good enough to compete in this particular division.

With Harper's current Baggies deal set to run until 2022, this summer representatives the last chance that the club will get to secure a respectable fee for him.

By allowing the midfielder to seal a move to Portman Road, West Brom could potentially use the money that they receive from Ipswich to bolster their squad this summer.

Read More - Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News