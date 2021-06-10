French Grand Prix 2021: How to buy tickets

The 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship has reached round seven of the season and the trip to the south of France is in order.

After a year's hiatus from the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, fans and motorsport enthusiasts will be able to see the premier racing series back at the Circuit Paul Ricard - located just outside the town of Le Castellet.

The track was recognised as one of the safest in the world upon opening in 1970 which made it a popular location for winter testing. It hosted Grand Prix right up until 1990 where F1 took itself to Magny-Cours - before making a surprise return in 2018.

The French Grand Prix as a whole has provided some iconic moments in the sport, including Michael Schumacher picking up his fifth world title back in 2002.

WATCH: Michael Schumacher seals title no.5 at the French Grand Prix

Nowadays, Paul Ricard is one of the most iconic races on the calendar with its unmistakable red and blue-striped run-off areas, long straights and tricky sectors. It has made for some exciting views for the first two races of its return.

Lewis Hamilton has won both races at this track so far, with last year being removed from the schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen the likes of Canada and Turkey missing out again this season.

With fans permitted to attend the Paul Ricard circuit between 18th and 20th June 2021, there will be plenty of opportunities for those looking to get up close and personal with some of the fastest and move impressive race cars in the world.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets can be purchased from Formula 1’s official website, where you are presented with a number of options regarding days and seating arrangements.

Prices will range depending on where you sit and what day or session you attend from Thursday to Sunday - although these have yet to be confirmed.

This will vary depends on whether the selected Grandstand is covered, access to a Giant Screen or Disabled Access is available.

We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

