Just days after Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul mixed it up over eight rounds in Miami, it seems that another high-profile exhibition boxing bout is set for September.

Per thesun.co.uk, ring legend Mike Tyson is currently in training for a return to action.

The 54-year-old made an unlikely comeback in November last year, when he faced off with Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles - and is now reportedly preparing for his next outing later this year.

Footage of 'Iron Mike' sparring with renowned MMA striking coach Rafael Cordeiro was recently uploaded to Tyson's Instagram account. The former undisputed world heavyweight champion looks in great shape in the clip, even reviving some of his moves from the early days of his iconic career.

Throughout his rise to prominence in the mid-1980s, Tyson was famed for his peek-a-boo style of fighting.

With his forearms relaxed in front of his face and his fists at eye-nose level, the New York-born superstar was able to intelligently protect himself at all times, while still having the opportunity to unleash blistering shots at his opponents.

The style also allowed Tyson to bob and weave effectively, presenting a puzzle that was tough for his foes to crack.

His first trainer, Cus D'Amato, was a big believer in the peek-a-boo style - and now Tyson has gone back to these roots while working alongside Cordeiro.

Earlier this year, the WBC tweeted some video of a young Tyson adopting the stance during a training session. The post included the caption: "The art of peek-a-boo. Mike's style was amazing, just take a look at his training!"

Tyson's movement looks almost as sharp as it did back then in the fresh footage of his training with Cordeiro.

The Brazilian guru, who has worked with former UFC champions such as Anderson Silva and Fabricio Werdum, spoke to MMA Fighting about his association with Tyson - confirming his planned September return.

"We continue training. He’s an athlete and is always training, hitting pads here in the gym...I think we’re going to have something in September," revealed the 48-year-old.

"I don’t know who because his company Legends Only League is working on it and negotiating a TV deal so they can announce a schedule, but we’re training...We’ll be fighting in September."

It may be almost 35 years since he first won the world heavyweight championship, but Tyson most definitely still has the hunger to compete.

