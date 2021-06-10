Valorant Tier List (Patch 2.11): The Best Agents to Play Right Now

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Online multiplayer game Valorant is a huge success and we have made a tier list to show you which agents are the best to play as during Patch 2.11.

Valorant is a free-to-play first-person hero shooter developed and published by Riot Games; a game similar to Overwatch, but with slight tweaks.

For many it is hard to decide which agent to use as they all have different weapons and abilities and it takes a lot of grinding to decide which one you like.

With millions of players playing the game, this ranking might not follow everyone’s opinion however it is a good rough estimate to help you get the best out of the game.

What are the three types of abilities?

Each agent has three abilities. Two of them can be purchased from the gun shop during the buy phase players have each round.

The third ability is like an ultimate ability and this one is free, however you need to earn a certain amount of skill points to be able to use it.

How do I get skill points in Valorant?

The best way to get skill points in Valorant is by getting kills, if you get a kill, you get one skill point.

How Can I Unlock all the Valorant agents?

Not all of the agents are ones that you can use straight away. You have starter agents who are free to use from the start.

However, for the ones that are not, you can either buy them off the Valorant store using real money, or by grinding your way through the game to get enough XP to buy them with.

Who are the Valorant Starter Agents?

You are able to use five agents for free at the start of Valorant. They are:

Brimstone

Jett

Phoenix

Sage

Sova

Here is a Tier List of the best Agents to play right now in Valorant (Patch 2.11)

The Best:

Astra

Jett

Raze

Sage

Omen

Sova

Viper

Average:

Cypher

Killjoy

Phoenix

Reyna

Skye

Brimstone

The worst:

Yoru

Breach

These agents ranked will also be available to play with in the mobile version of the game, which was released recently.

With the agents ranked, it doesn’t mean that some of the ones lower down can’t have a good impact in the game if used wisely.

What is important about Valorant also is that it is a team game, and therefore some of the agents ranked lower down might actually make quite an impact if they are teamed up with the better agents. Hopefully this list helps you pick what agent you want to play as.

