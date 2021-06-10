England get their Euro 2020 campaign underway on Sunday afternoon against Croatia.

It will be the first time that England will host a tournament game since Euro '96.

There will be 22,500 fans inside Wembley for the match.

Those inside England's stadium will no doubt be screaming out 'God Save The Queen' before the match.

With Sunday's game on the horizon, we've decided to look back at when England fans, as well as players, belted out the national anthem at Euro '96.

On June 22, 1996, England played Spain at Wembley in their quarter-final clash.

There was so much expectation for this England side in front of their home side.

They had played well in the group stages and there was a feeling they could end their 30-year trophy drought.

Fans, as well as players, showed they were up for the occasion as they produced a spine-tingling rendition of 'God Save The Queen' before the game.

Watch it below:

Look. At. That. Passion.

Tony Adams, Gareth Southgate, Stuart Pearce and the England players belting out the national anthem made for a glorious sight.

Gary Neville was the only one that didn't get involved but, at 21 years old and in the biggest game of his career to date, we'll let him off for that.

Unfortunately, England were unable to produce a performance that matched the passion of the national anthem.

The Three Lions failed to find the back of the net and the two sides drew 0-0.

The game eventually went to penalties, where Pearce found the back of the net to send England through to the semi-finals.

England would lose in heartbreaking fashion in the semi-finals as they succumbed on penalties to Germany. It remains their best performance in a European championship.

England will be looking to do better in this summer's tournament. They certainly have the squad needed to lift the trophy next month.

