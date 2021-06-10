Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Georginio Wijnaldum has been announced as a Paris Saint-Germain player. The Dutchman has signed a three-year contract.

Wijnaldum was thought to be close to signing for Barcelona on a free transfer.

But the former Liverpool man decided to opt for PSG after they hijacked Barcelona's move.

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, per the Mirror, Wijnaldum is earning £8.6million-per-year after tax at PSG. That's £165k-per-week.

Fabrizio Romano reported that PSG's offer was more than double what Barcelona were willing to five the 30-year-old.

But how does his wages compare to the rest of PSG's players?

We've listed every PSG players' wages using data provided by Salary Sport below.

23. Mitchel Bakker - £20,000-per-week

22. Colin Dagba - £23,000-per-week

21. Danilo Pereira - £35,000-per-week

20. Sergio Rico - £44,000-per-week

19. Layvin Kurzawa - £79,000-per-week

18. Thilo Kehrer - £83,000-per-week

17. Pablo Sarabia - £87,000-per-week

16. Juan Bernat - £88,000-per-week

15. Rafinha - £89,000-per-week

14. Abdou Diallo - £91,000-per-week

13. Idrissa Gueye - £115,000-per-week

12. Julian Draxler - £126,000-per-week

11. Ander Herrera - £138,000-per-week

10. Leandro Paredes - £140,000-per-week

9. Georginio Wijnaldum - £165,000-per-week

8. Mauro Icardi - £168,000-per-week

7. Presnel Kimpembe - £175,000-per-week

6. Keylor Navas - £210,000-per-week

5. Ángel Di María - £235,000-per-week

=3. Marco Verratti - £252,000-per-week

=3. Marquinhos - £252,000-per-week

2. Kylian Mbappé - £403,000-per-week

1. Neymar - £859,000-per-week

Wijnaldum is earning £165,000-per-week but is still only PSG's ninth-highest earning player.

Neymar's wages are absolutely ludicrous. The Brazilian forward recently signed a new contract at the club, extending his stay until 2025.

Read More - Cristiano Ronaldo: Latest transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

Chelsea get MAJOR Haaland Boost! Chelsea to sign Saul Niguez? Lukaku Update! Chelsea News

He earns more than double what Mbappe does. The Frenchman still earns £403,000-per-week though so he probably isn't too fussed by the disparity in wages.

PSG now have six players that earns over £200,000-per-week and 13 players that earn over £100,000-per-week.

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

News Now - Sport News