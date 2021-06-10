Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aleister Black was released alongside five other WWE Superstars last week.

Braun Strowman, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett were the other names shockingly cut by the company.

As you can imagine, the news spread like wildfire across social media, with professional wrestling fans trying to make sense of what they were reading.

While it's always upsetting to see anyone lose their job and livelihood, there was particular outrage that Black had been released.

The timing seemed very odd, considering he'd just made a return to SmackDown after WWE spent weeks hyping his new character with a series of vignettes.

Interestingly, it seems there's some feeling within the company that WWE jumped the gun in releasing Aleister.

Accoridng to PWInsider, there is a push from some corners to bring him back in.

"In certain corners of the company, there’s been some talk that Aleister Black was cut prematurely and a push that the company should bring him back in," the report states.

While there is no guarantee WWE will indeed do that - or if Black would even want to return - the suggestion is that he was a victim of 'broken promises' during his initial run.

"There’s been a feeling that of everyone Black was cut too soon and was more the victim of broken promises and start/stop creative more than of anything that he did."

Well, this is certainly quite the twist! Just imagine if we do indeed see Black return soon after he was released.

Given that there appears to be a lot of confusion from inside WWE about his release, it makes the decision to cut him even odder than we first thought.

We will, of course, have to wait and see how things unfold over the coming weeks. But given how these things usually work out, it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see Black back in WWE one day.

