There may not have been much in the way of action when boxing great Floyd Mayweather squared off with YouTube star Logan Paul this past Sunday, but both men will be well compensated for their efforts.

Mayweather and Paul went the full scheduled eight-round distance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, in a clash that was more notable for its grappling than actual punches landed.

Paul, the larger man by almost two-and-a-half stone, made every bit of his size advantage count as he frequently looked to tie up and frustrate Mayweather.

The result was a fight that few will be in a rush to rewatch.

However, it turns out that plenty of fans bought into the pre-fight hype, as the bout reportedly delivered a massive pay-per-view buyrate on Showtime and Fanmio in the United States.

Per mirror.co.uk, final pay-per-view numbers are now available for the show, as well as an updated estimate of the duo's respective earnings from the fight.

Boxing purists were far from happy about the clash, with many questioning the validity of the bout. Admittedly, there was a huge gap in skill between the two men.

Mayweather is a technical genius who possesses a perfect 50-0 professional record, while Paul had only two fights (one exhibition, one professional) prior to his money-spinning clash with Floyd.

Despite this, the fight generated a total of one million pay-per-view buys. To put that number into perspective, it is 200,000 more than the 800,000 who tuned in to watch Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight championship last February.

Mayweather and Paul, then, attracted some serious interest. With the earnings of both men closely tied to the success of the pay-per-view, news of the one million buys figure will be gratefully received.

Former five-division world champion Mayweather is believed to have negotiated a deal that will see him pocket 50% of the pay-per-view profits. This puts him in line for a $25 million payout, in addition to the $10 million flat fee in his contract.

During his interview at the post-fight press conference, Mayweather was keen to alert the world's media that he had done rather well in terms of sponsorships from the bout as well.

"They say 'it's not all about the money'. Well, your kids can't eat legacy," replied Mayweather to critics of his decision to take on Paul.

"Patches on my trunks, that's $30 million alone! So who's really the smartest one in the sport of boxing?"

It is tough to argue with his logic. That $30 million earned in endorsements takes his haul from the fight to an eye-watering $65 million.

As you might expect, 26-year-old Paul did not rake in quite as much as his legendary opponent. However, he will not be going hungry any time soon.

'Maverick' is only contractually due a relatively small $250,000 flat fee for the fight, but will also boost his bank balance with a 10% share of the pay-per-view profits (worth at least $5 million).

Overall, Paul stated before the bout that he expects to earn around $10 million in total for his evening's work.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Floyd Mayweather Quiz: What his his nickname? 'Money' 'Big Bucks' 'Cash' 'Rich Kid'

So-called 'novelty' fights like Mayweather vs Paul are never going to be everyone's cup of tea.

However, the commercial success of last weekend's showdown proves that there is a gigantic audience for this type of bout.

For as long as they keep generating revenue, expect to see similar fights being made. In the sport of boxing, cash is king!

News Now - Sport News