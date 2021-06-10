Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: What Date Is The Fight?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was recently announced that Anthony Joshua will be fighting Oleksandr Usyk and we have all the information that boxing fans need to know surrounding the date of the event.

Joshua was meant to fight Tyson Fury but with the Gypsy King now having to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time, the boxing authorities have told AJ he has to fight Usyk.

Despite the disappointment of Fury vs Joshua being postponed, Usyk vs Joshua still looks to be an entertaining spectacle as the pair have only suffered one defeat between them.

What is good for boxing fans to see is that this fight will hopefully be the warm up for Joshua before he faces Fury.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Fight Date

With the fight only confirmed a few weeks ago, there is still a lot to sort out, and therefore we do not know the exact date of the fight.

However, what we do know is that the fight will happen in September 2021; we are just waiting for a date to be finalised. When we do know this date, we will update you here.

Usyk is definitely not a boxer to be taken lightly, as the Ukrianian has made history in the past when he became the fourth male boxer in history to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO titles.

This and the fact that he is undefeated means that it is hard to pick a winner, despite the bookmakers seeing Joshua as the favourite for now.

The heavyweight division is full of some amazing boxers at the moment and this is just one of many big bouts to happen in 2021. If Usyk did surprise the majority, he could come away with all of Anthony Joshua’s belts that he currently holds.

With Fury currently holding the other belt, there is a lot on the line between Joshua and Usyk and in their next couple of fights, we will probably know who the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world is.

Hopefully the fight keeps up to its expectations as a lot of people, especially those from Britain, will be keen to see Joshua back inside the ring in front of a full crowd again.

