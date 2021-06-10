Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Where Is The Fight Taking Place?

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are going to be fighting each other in September 2021 and boxing fans will be wondering where the fight will take place.

Joshua has only lost one fight - to Andy Ruiz Jr - in his 25 bouts, while Usyk has lost none of his 18. Therefore, aside from the four belts Joshua holds up for grabs, there is a lot at stake.

Joshua’s defeat to Ruiz is still seen as a blip, and despite Usyk being undefeated, all betting companies have Joshua as the favourite.

With the fight being recently announced, there is a lot of information out about the event, and we have all the information for you.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Fight Venue

Despite us only knowing the month of the fight taking place and not the official date due to ongoing discussions, we do know the venue.

It seems like Joshua has the advantage as the bout will be taking place on his home soil. The two will be squaring up in London at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

This stadium which hosts the Premier League side is a great venue for boxing as it has a capacity of 62,000 and it has not just hosted football, but also other events like American Football when NFL travels for matches.

With this heavyweight fight happening in September, and Fury vs Wilder 3 happening in July, we are ready for some great fights over the next few months.

For now, there is a lot still up in the air about the fight, including those who will be on the undercard, but we are sure there will be a long list of boxers wanting to take part as there will be a huge global audience for the event.

Despite many being very frustrated by Joshua vs Fury being postponed, Joshua vs Usyk still promises to be a great fight which many should be excited to watch.

