When it comes to iconic names in Formula 1 - and sport in general - few come any bigger than Michael Schumacher.

The legendary German thrilled fans for more than two decades with his outstanding ability on the track - and his talent is fondly remembered by millions.

In terms of career success, Schumacher has seven Drivers' Championships on his resume - a tally that can only be matched by Britain's Lewis Hamilton.

Schumacher's magnificent Formula 1 career, though, began in unexpected circumstances. At the age of just 21 years old, he was called up at short notice by Jordan to drive for them at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix.

One of Jordan's regular drivers, Bertrand Gachot, was forced to miss the race due to legal reasons - which opened the door for Schumacher to take his seat in the Jordan 191 car.

At the time, Schumacher was a part of the Mercedes junior driver programme. However, he would soon become a fixture on the F1 scene.

Schumacher's association with Jordan lasted less than one lap of an official race. Despite a strong qualifying performance in Belgium, which saw him secure seventh place on the grid, Schumacher was forced to bow out during the opening lap of the race proper - due to clutch issues.

Despite the unfortunate end to his debut outing, the word was already out about Schumacher's talent. Benetton swooped in to sign him from under the noses of Jordan, meaning that his appearance at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps was his sole one for Eddie Jordan's outfit.

In typical fashion, Schumacher did not wait long to put the disappointment of his debut Grand Prix behind him. Just 12 months later, he returned to Belgium and took the 1992 race for his new side.

Schumacher's time in Jordan's 191 car itself was far from remarkable. However, what he went on to achieve in the years that followed was anything but ordinary. This makes the original Jordan car that Schumacher first competed in a rare piece of F1 history.

Per The Sun, the famed car is now up for sale on Speedmaster - for the cool sum of £1.25 million.

Following Schumacher's departure from Jordan, the car was used by Alex Zanardi and Roberto Moreno later in the 1991 season, but its massive price tag is solely down to its past occupancy by one of motor racing's all-time greats.

Since being retired from active competition, the car has been owned by former drivers Jean Blaton and Didier Sirugue - both of whom have spent big money to keep it in working order over the years.

The car has previously been on display at events such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Boss GP Series and the 2021 Masters Historic Race Weekend at Donington. Now, though, it looks set to find a new home.

The individual that forks out the seven-figure sum will also receive the original F1 steering wheel in a special frame, a Schumacher-signed model and a certificate of authenticity.

It will not come cheap, but there surely cannot be many more impressive items of Formula One memorabilia than to actually own the car that Schumacher debuted in.

