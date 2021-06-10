Watch: Alex Scott coos over adorable video of young footballer

Alex Scott has shared the cutest video of a young girl practicing football in her living room at home.

The clip, originally posted by Twitter user @adrianm_14, shows a tiny footballer kicking a soft toy in between two makeshift goalposts. The caption reads 'Project Alex Scott is still going well' as the little girl celebrates scoring a goal while her sibling watches.

Scott responded almost immediately to the video, sharing it to her 307,000 Twitter followers. The footage has now gone viral on social media as hundreds of football fans react to the heartwarming footage.

"Goal !!!!!!! What a fantastic penalty. Straight in the middle of the post," wrote one user. Another joked: "Good right foot, left needs a bit of work," as the young baller proved to not be quite as accurate with her left peg.

One of Scott's followers addressed her directly, and lauded her for being "a true model" as she keeps "inspiring the next generation".

Indeed, Scott has been the inspiration of many up and coming footballers, from tiny tots to women currently playing in England's top flight. With 140 England caps, seven FA Cups, a Champions League title and World Cup bronze medal, it's no surprise that the former defender is one of the game's biggest icons.

Now, Scott is one of the UK's most popular football pundits and was recently appointed the new presenter of Football Focus. Even in retirement, she continues to break the glass ceiling and be a beacon of inspiration for professionals and fans alike.

News Now - Sport News