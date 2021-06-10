Sergio Aguero is no longer a Manchester City player.

After a hugely successful 10-year stint with the club, the Argentine striker decided he wanted to embark on a new challenge for the final years of his playing career.

The 33-year-old - who is set to be part of his country's squad for this summer's Copa America tournament - recently joined Barcelona on a free transfer, with the move made official at the end of May.

READ MORE - Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Before he left City, Aguero spent £60,000 on watches for all 60 members of City's first-team staff and each one had the words 'Gracias! Kun Aguero' engraved on them.

City's record goalscorer also organised a raffle for the staff and the winner of it was gifted the Argentine's Range Rover.

Kit man Ally Marland was the lucky man to emerge victorious from the raffle and an emotional video of Aguero handing over the keys to him in the club car park done the rounds on social media.

It really was a brilliant moment, but the Range Rover previously owned by Aguero is now up for sale on eBay.

Ally and his wife, Nicky, already own two cars, so they've decided to list the vehicle on the website at a starting price of £23,000.

At the time of writing, the current bid for the car - which has just 10,500 miles on the clock - stands at £26,700.

So if you've ever dreamed of cruising around in a beautiful Range Rover that was once owned by a Premier League legend, now is your chance!

Five percent of the vehicles's final sale price will be donated to Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley, Lancs.

“We are aware of the work they do and how they rely on donations to operate," Nicky told The Sun.

Well played, Ally and Nicky.

Sancho Done Deal? | The Football Terrace

1 of 15 Who is this former City player? Ian Poveda Denis Suarez Pablo Maffeo Karim Rekik

News Now - Sport News