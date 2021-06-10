Alex Scott: Arsenal legend ranks Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Mason Mount

Former Arsenal player Alex Scott had a go at ranking England stars Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish, who are all playing at the European Championship this summer.



Scott, a former England defender herself, was asked to rank the three players during an interview with UMM. She seemed to find the question difficult, exclaiming: “What are you doing to me? This is unfair.”

After some deliberation, Scott ranked Foden first, Grealish second and Mount third. She still did not seem certain of her answer though, laughing and saying “I don’t know” after she made her choice.

Manchester City’s Foden, Chelsea’s Mount and Aston Villa’s Grealish will be representing England at the Euros this summer. All three are tipped to star for their national team, which is viewed as one of the tournament favourites.

Foden has played for England six times so far, scoring twice, while Mount has made 16 appearances and scored four times. Grealish is yet to hit the back of the net for his country, but has pulled on an England shirt seven times.

Scott, who won the Women’s Champions League with Arsenal, made an impressive 140 appearances for England. She played at four editions of the Women’s European Championship, and featured at three World Cups.

Following her retirement, Scott became a football pundit and is now a regular on the BBC, BT Sport and Sky Sports. She is covering the Euros with the BBC this summer.

Do you agree with Scott’s ranking of Foden, Mount and Grealish, or would you choose differently?

