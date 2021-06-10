This summer is going to be a huge one for Football Club Barcelona.

The Spanish side have already made some significant moves in the transfer market, signing former Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers.

They are also rumoured to be closing in on a move for Dutch forward Memphis Depay and like the two players mentioned above, the former Manchester United man would not cost a penny in transfer fees.

Signing players for free really is the order of the day for Barcelona this summer, as they are crippled with around £862 million worth of debt.

Their financial problems mean that the 2020/21 Copa del Rey winners are open to selling as many as 18 first-team players in order to reduce the wage bill.

As reported by Goal, Philippe Coutinho, Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti - who are all on huge salaries - face being sold in order to cut costs.

Barcelona are also ready to listen to offers for bit-part players Junior Firpo, Martin Braithwaite and Matheus Fernandes.

Back-up goalkeeper Neto has made it clear that he wants to leave in search of regular playing time, so his departure appears to now be a formality.

Antoine Griezmann, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Sergio Roberto and Clement Lenglet are in the frame to be offloaded this summer too.

While the club would like to keep the quintet, their salaries mean that Barcelona may be forced to sell if they receive the right offers.

However, the Blaugrana's president Joan Laporta is set to speak with all five players individually about reducing their wages.

Ousmane Dembele, Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Emerson Royal, Francisco Trincao and Riqui Puig are all labelled as 'at risk' by Goal too.

Ansu Fati, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo and club captain Lionel Messi - who is yet to sign a new deal - are the only players who are considered 'untouchable'.

Yeah, it's going to be a very busy summer at Camp Nou...

