Daily Digest: Shafali Verma named among five Indian superstars to join The Hundred

Five Indian superstars to feature in The Hundred

The inaugural instalment of The Hundred will get underway this summer. Ahead of the 100-ball tournament, five top quality Indian cricketers have been announced as part of the competition's roster, including world number one T20 batter Shafali Verma.

She will join Birmingham Phoenix to replace Sophie Devine, while Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma will also join the ranks of Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Southern Brave and London Spirit respectively.

"It’s so good to finally be able to confirm the involvement of some of the superstars from the India team," said head of The Hundred women's competition Beth Barrett-Wild. "They’re a hugely exciting group of players and they’ll bring a lot to the competition."

Copper Box to host Netball Superleague final

The Vitality Netball Superleague semi-finals and Grand Final will take place in London at the end of this month. The Copper Box Arena is the confirmed venue to host the final two rounds of this season's tournament.

Team Bath Netball and Loughborough Lightning have already secured their place in the semis, along with reigning champions Manchester Thunder, who won the last title in 2019.

There's one spot left for the taking, with Wasps, Leeds Rhinos Netball, Strathclyde Sirens and Saracens Mavericks all in contention to make the top four.

The Superleague Finals Weekend will take place across the 26th and 27th June, with tickets going on sale next week.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova into French Open final

In remarklable fashion, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has reached the first ever Grand Slam final of her career by beating Tamara Zidanšek over straight sets this afternoon.

The 29-year-old becomes the first Russian woman since Maria Sharapova to reach a major final. She will go on to face either Maria Sakkari or Barbora Krejčíková at the last hurdle at Roland-Garros.

Before today, world number 32 Pavlyuchenkova had only ever reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament, and no doubt her emphatic display in France will have her eager to go all the way and win the title.

Two trampoline gymnasts qualify for Olympics

Two trampoline gymnasts have been called up to represent Great Britain at this summer's Olympics.

Bryony Page will compete at Tokyo this summer in her mission to secure back-to-back medals. The former world champion won silver during the 2016 Games in Rio, becoming the first ever British trampoline gymnast to win an Olympic medal. She placed fourth in the 2020/21 World Cup rankings, which has secured her spot on the plane.

Page will compete alongside Laura Gallagher, who is set to make her Olympic debut in Japan. Her career-best sixth place finish in the World Championships earned her call up to the 2020 Games.

Mana Iwabuchi prepares for Arsenal debut with international stunner

Recent Arsenal signing Mana Iwabuchi has wowed her new fans with a brilliant goal for Japan.

The Nadeshiko, who hosted Ukraine in an international friendly this morning, breezed to an 8-0 win, with two goals coming from the new Gunners recruit.

One goal that stood out the most for Iwabuchi was her sweet volley into the back of the net following an inch-perfect cross from the right flank.

The 28-year-old has been capped 74 times for Japan and has scored on 31 occasions. Iwabuchi makes the move to North London after a season-long stint with Aston Villa.

