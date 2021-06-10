Birmingham City transfer rumours: Blues weighing up summer swoop for Mathias Jorgensen

Birmingham City will be hoping to push on in the Championship next season after experiencing somewhat of a renaissance under the guidance of manager Lee Bowyer earlier this year.

After briefly flirting with the prospect of relegation to the third-tier, the Blues were guided to safety by the 44-year-old.

With the summer transfer window now open for English clubs, it will be intriguing to see what approach Birmingham decide to take in terms of their recruitment.

Whilst it is unlikely that the Blues will be able to splash the cash due to the state of the current financial climate, they could potentially seek solace in the free-agent market whilst loan deals could also be on the cards.

Having recently opted to wave goodbye to Mikel San Jose and Geraldo Bajrami, Bowyer may need to bolster his options at centre-back between now and August.

Taking this into consideration, it is hardly a surprise that the Blues have been linked with a move for a defender who has previously played in the top-flight for Huddersfield Town.

According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Birmingham have joined the race to sign Fenerbahce defender Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen.

The 31-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Preston North End and FC Copenhagen, has been capped on 35 occasions by Denmark at international level and is set to represent his country at this summer's European Championship.

Since joining Fenerbahce in 2019, Jorgensen has struggled to make a positive impression for the club as he has only played 21 games for the club.

Loaned out in each of the last two seasons, the defender recently enjoyed a fruitful spell at FC Copenhagen as he helped the club clinch a third-place finish in the Danish Superliga by making 26 appearances.

1 of 15 Which country did Daniel Sturridge score a last minute winner against in Euro 2016? Russia Iceland Slovakia Wales

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Providing that Birmingham are indeed interested in signing Jorgensen, it could turn out to be somewhat of a shrewd move by the club if they can convince him to make the switch to St Andrew's.

Having averaged WhoScored match ratings of 6.71 and 6.77 during his two seasons in the Premier League with Huddersfield, the defender will fancy his chances of thriving in a lower division.

Jorgensen's arrival could also force Harlee Dean and Marc Roberts to step up their performance levels which in turn could have a profound impact on Birmingham's fortunes.

However, with Preston and FC Copenhagen both looking to seal a deal, the Blues must act swiftly if they want to secure the services of the defender as a failure to do so may result in them missing out.

Read More - Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News