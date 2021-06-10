Tottenham transfer rumours: Fabrizio Romano claims Spurs may cash in on experienced forward

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Lucas Moura could leave Tottenham this summer.

What did Romano say about Lucas Moura?

The Brazilian forward has spent the last three-and-a-half years at Spurs since joining from PSG in 2018, but his time in north London may be coming to an end.

That is according to Romano, who has revealed that there is interest in Moura from abroad, and Tottenham may be tempted to cash in on him during this transfer window.

Romano said on The Here We Go Podcast: "Keep an eye on Lucas Moura because there are some Arabic clubs asking for him. So, let’s see what happens but it depends on the manager. So, what kind of tactics they are going to have next season."

What were Moura's stats in 2020/21?

The 28-year-old featured in 30 Premier League matches in 2020/21, and registered seven goals contributions in these games.

As per WhoScored, he completed 33 successful dribbles in the league campaign, which saw him ranked fourth amongst his teammates.

However, he did appear to fall out of favour in the latter stages of the season, as he failed to start any of Tottenham's last five domestic fixtures.

What did Mourinho say about Moura?

Arguably Moura's best period of the season came in February when he scored in back-to-back league games against West Ham and Burnley.

After the first of those games, Tottenham's manager at the time, Jose Mourinho, heaped praise on the winger.

He said: “Lucas is a team player, that’s what teams need and many times people in general don’t give the right value to these types of player.

“He’s always there for the team, playing amazing or not so amazing, but always there, always fighting for the team and today, I thought he was brilliant. He played 65 minutes two days ago and he was amazing in his effort for the team.”

Should Spurs cash in on Moura this summer?

Moura, who earns £80,000-a-week, has produced some special moments in a Tottenham shirt, with his standout display undoubtedly being his remarkable hat-trick against Ajax in 2019 to take the side through to the Champions League final.

He has never fully kicked on from that, though. His 15 Premier League goal involvements over the last two seasons is hardly a disastrous return, but there is still a sense that perhaps he should be doing better.

Delivering consistent high-level performances has been Moura's problem, and Spurs cannot afford to carry passengers next year if they want to move back into the Champions League places.

Given that Moura turns 29 on the eve of the 2021/22 season, now could be the right time for Tottenham to consider cashing in on him.

