Watford transfer rumours: Fresh twist emerges in Hornets' pursuit of Rafael Santos Borre

Watford have made a brisk start to their summer transfer business ahead of their imminent return to the Premier League as manager Xisco Munoz has bolstered his squad by drafting in three new players.

Whilst Kwadwo Baah and Mattie Pollock may take some time to adjust to life in the top-flight due to the fact that they have yet to feature at this level, the Hornets will be hoping that Imran Louza makes an instant impact at Vicarage Road following his switch from Ligue 1 side Nantes.

Meanwhile, Achraf Lazaar and Carlos Sanchez have been cast aside by Watford after featuring sporadically in the Championship last season.

Although the Hornets already have the likes of Baah, Andre Gray, Joao Pedro, Isaac Success and Troy Deeney at their disposal, they may want to add to their attacking options once again.

A report from The Sun last month revealed that the Hornets were looking into the possibility of signing Rafael Santos Borre from River Plate.

The forward's current deal with the Argentine side is set to expire later this month and he has yet to commit his future to the club.

In a fresh update concerning Watford's pursuit, it has been revealed that the club remain in the race to secure Santos Borre's services this summer.

According to Argentine news outlet TNT Sports (as cited by Sport Witness), the Colombia international is unlikely to stay at River Plate and is being closely monitored by Watford and Lazio who are both keen to draft him in on a free transfer.

During his time at El Monumental, Santos Borre has managed to find the back of the net on 56 occasions in 149 appearances for the club in all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Watford may find it difficult to beat Lazio in the race to sign Santos Borre, it would be somewhat of a coup if they are able to convince him to make the move to Vicarage Road.

A proven goal-scorer in South American football, the forward could potentially thrive under the guidance of Munoz who has had a positive impact on his players since being handed over the reins at the club.

However, it is imperative that the Hornets are certain that Santos Borre will suit the relentless pace that the Premier League is famed for as he did struggle during his brief stint at Villarreal in which he only managed to find the back of the net on four occasions in 30 appearances.

If there are any doubts over the forward, Watford may find it more beneficial to switch their focus to signing an individual who knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods at this level.

