Jadon Sancho appears to be close to a big-money transfer to Manchester United.

Last summer, Red Devils fans were left frustrated after a move for the talented English forward collapsed.

That was due to the fact that the two European giants couldn't agree on a transfer fee, but that will likely not be as much of an issue this time around.

Dortmund have lowered their asking price significantly to £77.5 million and they won't stand in Sancho's way if United meet that demand.

But as is often the case with transfer negotiations in professional football, the English side have made an opening bid that's slightly lower than that figure.

As reported by The Guardian, United have offered £67 million for the England international, with Dortmund rejecting the bid and making it clear that they're unwilling to lower their asking price.

In the coming weeks, it's almost certain that United will cough up the £77.5 million required to get the deal over the line.

The transfer fee is the only issue that needs to be resolved, as the Red Devils and Sancho have already agreed personal terms.

The Guardian's report adds that the 13-time Premier League winners are preparing to hand the 21-year-old a five-year contract worth around £350,000-a-week.

That's a serious amount of money, but given that Sancho is already one of the best players in the world at such a young age, he is certainly worth the sizeable investment.

It would unsurprisingly be a significant pay rise for the skilful forward. According to Goal, Sancho currently earns around £190,000-a-week at Dortmund after signing a new deal back in August 2019.

So there you have it, United are prepared to make Sancho one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

The arrival of the Englishman at Old Trafford - which is starting to look like a formality - would be a game-changer for the 2021/22 season.

Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani as a four-man attack? That's Premier League title-winning material right there.

