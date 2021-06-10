Georginio Wijnaldum is officially a Paris Saint-Germain player.

On Thursday afternoon, the French side announced the arrival of the Dutch midfielder on a free transfer from Liverpool.

"I'm joining one of the best squads in Europe and I want to bring all my desire and commitment to this ambitious project," Wijnaldum said after penning a deal until 2024.

"Paris Saint-Germain have proved how good they are in recent years, and I am convinced that together we can go even further and higher."

Most Liverpool fans will be sad to see the dynamic midfielder leave Anfield, as he played a major role in the club's recent successes under Jurgen Klopp.

Wijnaldum's finest contribution to the club came in 2018/19, when he appeared off the bench to score a brace in the famous 4-0 win against Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

After helping eliminate the Blaugrana against all the odds, the Dutchman was rightly reinstated to the starting XI for the final against Tottenham and he excelled in Liverpool's 2-0 victory over their English rivals.

Following that memorable night in Madrid, Wijnaldum produced perhaps his funniest moment with Liverpool and it occurred during the parade celebrating the European triumph.

While on the bus streaming the jubilant scenes on Instagram Live, the 30-year-old somehow managed to drop his phone over the edge and into the crowd below.

Amazingly, Liverpool fans were able to return the device to the Dutchman in a matter of seconds and guess what? It still worked!

Check out footage of the hilarious incident for yourself:

“That’s his phone, that is!” one fan said.

Wijnaldum then inspected the phone with fellow Dutchman Virgil van Dijk after it was handed back to him, before testing the cameras and telling viewers: “It’s still working!”

Be more careful next time, Gini!

After Wijnaldum's final game for the club against Crystal Palace, Klopp was unsurprisingly full of praise for the midfielder who embodied his all-action playing style.

"Where can I start?" the Liverpool manager said. "I met this wonderful player for the first time in my living room, in the first moment it clicked with us, he was a very friendly, very smart, very open person.

"It's very emotional for me because I lose a friend, that is how it is, but it's normal for these kind of things to happen. I am really sure that he will find a great place. Each club that is interested in him should call me and ask about him, then you will definitely take him because I couldn't be more positive about what he did here.

"Not only was he always available, 90 per cent of the time he played really, really well.

"People might not know exactly what I mean by good because sometimes it is not spectacular, but from a young kid who was an offensive 10, a winger at Newcastle and then came here and became such a controlling midfielder is a massive step, and you can only do that when you understand the game really in the right way.

"He scored incredible goals, Barcelona, Cardiff, Middlesbrough, so many top, top class performances. And now, it looks like the time is over.

"Everything will be fine, nobody can take away our memories from us, we will share them together. I told him that after the game, he sees it the same way. Goodbyes would not be tough if the time you had together was not worth it. It's really tough because we had a great time together."

Wijnaldum really is a Liverpool legend.

