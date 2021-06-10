Fabrizio Romano reveals 'positive' talks between Spurs and key player over contract extension

Tottenham are making good progress in their talks with Heung-min Son over a contract extension for the forward, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's Romano said about Son?

Clarifying Son's current situation, Romano explained that the 28-year-old has been negotiating with the club since the start of the year, and things are moving in the right direction for a deal to be agreed between the two parties.

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano confirmed: "Tottenham are working on the new contract for Heung-min Son. There are positive contacts, they’ve been working on it for six months. Now, of course, they are focusing on the manager situation but they want to extend the contract of Son.

"They are really optimistic, so it’s a work in progress for a new contract for Son with Tottenham."

Have there been rumours that Son could leave Tottenham?

Back in March, it was reported that German giants Bayern Munich were interested in signing Son, and were willing to offer him a five-year deal to tempt him over to the Bundesliga.

However, European football expert Kevin Hatchard told talkSPORT the following month that he did not expect the move to take place, and with talks now seemingly going well between Son and Spurs, it seems likely that he will be proved right.

What were Son's stats in 2020/21?

Son had the best goalscoring season of his career this term, netting 17 times in the Premier League. He also chipped in with 10 assists, and his total of 27 goal contributions was only bettered by one of his teammates, Harry Kane (37).

As per WhoScored, Son made 75 key passes when in league action - no other Spurs player delivered more - while he also completed 39 dribbles, which saw him rank third within the Tottenham squad.

How important is it for Tottenham to keep Son?

It's vital.

Son was at the top of his game in 2020/21, establishing himself as one of the best wide forwards in the division. His exploits alongside Kane helped Spurs secure a place in Europe for next season, although the side did miss out on Champions League football again.

It could be argued that Kane and Son are Tottenham's only two world-class players right now, and the club are already at risk of losing the former after he informed them last month that he wants to leave.

Spurs simply cannot afford to lose Son as well. Players of his ability are not easy to replace, and if contract negotiations did break down and the South Korean attacker opted to move on, Tottenham would be in real danger of slipping even further down the table in the years to come.

