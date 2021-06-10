Arsenal transfer latest: Fabrizio Romano reveals talks with star's agent ahead of potential move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are in talks with Andre Onana's representatives in regards to a summer transfer for the Ajax goalkeeper.

What's the latest news involving Andre Onana?

Onana was banned from football for 12 months in February after a doping violation as he mistakenly used a UEFA-listed prohibited substance, as reported by ESPN.

Arsenal Takeover Bid | Daniel Eke to make NEW TAKEOVER BID | Transfer Updates | Arsenal News | The Football Terrace

According to Dutch outlet NOS earlier this month, Onana will almost certainly leave Ajax this summer.

The 25-year-old could be available for as cheap as €2m (roughly £1.7m) if his ban remains unchanged.

Although, if his sentence is reduced, then the Cameroon international could leave for around €6m-€9m (roughly £5.2m-£7.8m).

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Onana?

Journalist Romano claimed that Arsenal are in talks with Onana's agents over a potential transfer to the Emirates, though the outcome of his court hearing will be key to understanding what happens next.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, "Yes contacts are going on, they are waiting for the situation on the ban for Onana to understand how long it will be, but Arsenal are still in talks with the agents of Onana."

He added: "They are really interested in Onana. They see him as the perfect goalkeeper, but the suspension will be key to understand what's happening with Onana."

What were Onana's stats before his ban?

Prior to his ban, in the 2020/21 Eredivisie campaign, Onana managed a save percentage of 80% which is the highest he has achieved in his career, as per FBref.

Indeed, he also kept nine clean sheets in 20 appearances for the Dutch champions.

According to Transfermarkt, Onana is valued at £27m. Certainly, such a valuation would suggest that the reported £1.7m fee he could be sold for this summer is an absolute steal.

The 25-year-old has won two Dutch league titles, two Dutch Cups and one Dutch Super Cup during his time at Ajax.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Arsenal won? 12 13 14 11

Would he be an improvement on Leno?

Arguably, yes.

Onana would be a welcome addition to Arsenal regardless of Bernd Leno's future. The Cameroon international is 25 years old and as, a goalkeeper, he could realistically have another decade of football ahead of him.

His recent experiences at the top level in the Champions League could give him an edge over Leno, who hasn't featured in the European tournament since the 2016/17 season.

In 97 Premier League appearances Leno has made eight errors leading to goals which may be a concern for Mikel Arteta.

Either way, Onana could be ineligible for selection until February 2022. With that in mind, the smartest option for Arsenal would be to keep Leno until at least the end of next season to cover the possible length of Onana's ban.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News