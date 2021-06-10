Everton's next manager: Moshiri keen on 61-year-old boss who'd be a shock appointment

Rafael Benitez is in the running to become Everton's next manager, as reported by The Daily Mail.

What's the latest news on Everton's manager search?

Since Carlo Ancelotti left the club last week, the Toffees have been linked with a host of names who could potentially replace the Italian coach.

Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is believed to be a leading contender, and he may be back in the race after talks between the Portuguese manager and Crystal Palace broke down earlier this week.

Meanwhile, other names who are believed to be in the mix are two managers who have previously coached Everton, David Moyes and Roberto Martinez, plus Graham Potter and Christophe Galtier.

Now, a new candidate has emerged in the shape of Benitez, with Everton's owner Farhad Moshiri reportedly a fan of the 61-year-old.

What was Benitez's win rate at Liverpool?

Benitez is perhaps best known for his work with Everton's biggest rivals Liverpool, who he managed between 2004 and 2010.

During that time, he guided the Reds to a stunning Champions League triumph in 2005, and the club then went on to win the FA Cup under Benitez the following year.

Across the course of his tenure, Benitez took charge of 350 matches, with Liverpool winning 197 of those games to give him a win rate of 56%.

Has Benitez achieved success at other clubs as well?

Indeed he has.

Before he even joined Liverpool, Benitez made his mark in one of Europe's biggest leagues when he led Valencia to league titles in 2002 and 2004.

He has since gone on to win the FIFA Club World Cup with Inter Milan, the Europa League at Chelsea and the Coppa Italia during his reign at Napoli in 2014.

Would Benitez be a good appointment for Everton?

It would certainly be a left-field appointment by Moshiri.

Given Benitez's links with Liverpool, he may not be the most popular choice amongst the club's supporters, but he has been able to win plenty of silverware during his career - something which Everton have been without since they won the FA Cup in 1995.

However, Moshiri may want to proceed with caution. Although Benitez has proven his ability to win trophies in the past, it should be noted that it has been seven years since his last piece of major silverware.

Indeed, it is 16 years since he lifted the Champions League in Istanbul, arguably his finest moment as a manager.

With this in mind, it could be the case that Benitez is past his best as a coach, with his latest spell in the Premier League being at Newcastle who were simply looking to stay in the top-flight at that point.

Therefore, Everton may be better off looking for a manager who is in their prime, rather than going for Benitez who appears to be in the twilight of his career.

