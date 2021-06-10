Arsenal latest news: Fabrizio Romano reveals new contract could soon be signed

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are very optimistic over contract talks with Gunners midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

What's the latest transfer news involving Emile Smith Rowe?

Romano claims that Arsenal are working on extending the contract of 20-year-old Smith Rowe and the north London outfit are confident they can secure a five-year deal for the midfielder.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, "They are working to extend the contract of Smith Rowe.

"They are really optimistic it will be a five-year contract. It's just a matter of details and then it will be signed. But Smith Rowe is staying at Arsenal."

What has Arteta said about Smith Rowe?

After Smith Rowe scored his first Premier League goal against West Brom in May, Mikel Arteta said that the 20-year-old has had an incredible season but challenged him to contribute with more goals and assists.

As per Sky Sports, Arteta said, "He's having an incredible season ever since he started to play in December.

"But he's scoring his first Premier League goal. An incredible season for a No 10 of Arsenal means he needs to score 15 goals and give ten assists.

"Then you are right up there with the top guys in Europe and in the league. He's got the ability to do it but he hasn't done it," said the Arsenal boss.

"We need to stay calm with him, give him the right support and step by step, I think he will be getting there."

What are Smith Rowe's stats this season?

Smith Rowe played an unexpectedly big role in Arsenal's season this term as he cemented himself as a first-team regular for Arteta.

According to WhoScored, he made 36 appearances for the Gunners, scoring four goals and registering seven assists.

His creativity became essential at times for Arsenal as no player in their squad averaged more key passes per Premier League game than Smith Rowe with 1.4. Impressively, he also achieved a pass success rate of 88.7%.

Could he feature more consistently for Arsenal next season?

His performances throughout the 2020/21 campaign certainly suggest that he deserves to play even more frequently for the Gunners, as his stats prove he is one of their most creative assets.

However, Arsenal are not set to feature in any European competitions next season as they only managed to achieve an eighth-placed Premier League finish which could theoretically reduce his minutes.

Smith Rowe's game time will also be impacted depending on whether Arsenal can secure the services of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid next season.

According to football.london, the Gunners want to sign the Norwegian playmaker after impressing Arteta in his short loan spell at the club. Were he to arrive as a No.10, perhaps Smith Rowe would be forced out wide again.

