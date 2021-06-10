Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Busquets is one of the greatest defensive midfielders in history.

Despite not possessing incredible physical strength or blistering pace, the lanky maestro has thrived at the base of both Barcelona and Spain's midfield for over a decade.

He's a manager's dream, with Busquets' unmatched footballing intelligence resulting in him nearly always being in the right position to thwart attacks.

The 32-year-old is also one of the finest in the world with the ball at his feet, which is not something you normally associate with a defensive midfielder.

But Busquets has redefined the role throughout his career and he's made a habit of embarrassing players with simple, yet effective skill moves in the middle of the park.

Attempting to press him to in order to try force a mistake is often a task not worth performing.

That was never more apparent than in November 2015, when Barcelona took on arch nemesis Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Two seconds after the Blaugrana had kicked off, Busquets made fools of two opposing players who had charged towards him in the hope of an unlikely interception.

The guy just doesn't know the meaning of the word 'pressure'...

Is there any point pressing Busquets?

"You watch the game, you don't see Busquets. You watch Busquets, you see the whole game,” former Spain boss Vicente del Bosque once quipped about the Barcelona icon and he really was bang on the money.

Drag-backs really do not come any more aesthetically-pleasing than the one produced by Busquets in that video.

Most would struggle to pull off the move with that level of nonchalance down the local park, but Busquets made it look ridiculously easy just seconds into club football's biggest fixture.

It was an El Clasico that Barcelona went on to win 4-0 and they achieved that famous feat without their talisman, Lionel Messi, who was an unused substitute due to an injury issue.

Goals from Luis Suarez (x2), Neymar and Andres Iniesta sealed a memorable victory for Luis Enrique's all-conquering side.

