One of Manchester United's biggest problems this summer is figuring out what to do with the goalkeeper position.

David de Gea has been United's number one stopper since 2011 but he is no longer a guaranteed starter.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the future of the man he lost his place to, Dean Henderson.

The youngster made some mistakes since being given more playing time but there's no disputing his potential.

However, despite his potential to be world-class, it is believed that United are willing to sell the 24-year-old in the coming months.

What is the latest Man United transfer news?

According to Football Insider, United will listen to offers for Henderson this summer.

This is because of his attitude behind the scenes.

It is said that Henderson is a 'big time Charlie'.

This has gone down badly with Solskjaer and United's staff, who aren't impressed at all with his attitude.

How did Henderson performed last season?

The Englishman made 26 appearances for United in 2020/21.

He conceded 22 goals and kept a very respectable 13 clean sheets.

Per WhoScored.com, he outperformed De Gea this season. His average rating of 6.74 was 0.14 higher than the mark set by the Spanish 'keeper.

What is Henderson's contract situation?

The fact that United are willing to sell Henderson is a surprise given, per Spotrac, he signed a five-year-contract worth £100,000-per-week last year.

United may struggle to find a suitor that is willing to match his weekly wage.

Will United replace Henderson?

It is unknown what United will do if they decide to sell Henderson.

Tom Heaton has already signed for the club, while Jan Oblak is among other named that have been linked with a summer move to Old Trafford.

