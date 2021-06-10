Chelsea transfer news: Fabrizio Romano moots Adama Traore as Hakimi alternative

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are looking at Wolves' Adama Traore as an alternative to Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Achraf Hakimi?

Based on reports from Sky Sports in Italy, Chelsea have submitted a bid of £56.1m for Inter Milan wing-back Hakimi, though the Serie A side are looking for a fee in the region of £68.8m for the Morocco international.

Chelsea get MAJOR Haaland Boost! Chelsea to sign Saul Niguez? Lukaku Update! Chelsea News | The Football Terrace

The report suggests that Inter may be interested in negotiating with Chelsea due to the Italian outfit's interest in Emerson Palmieri and Andreas Christensen.

Although, the Blues will be wary of Paris Saint-Germain's interest in Hakimi as the French giants have also reportedly tabled a similar bid.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about an alternative to Hakimi?

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Italian journalist Romano claimed that nothing is advanced with Hakimi at this stage and they are just talking to his agent. He also revealed that the Blues are also interested in Wolves' Traore as an alternative.

Romano said, "They are also looking in this position at Adama Traore as a possibility. But at the moment, there is still nothing advanced with Chelsea [for Hakimi], it's just talking with the agent."

What are Adama Traore's stats?

Traore has become somewhat of a familiar face for Chelsea, having faced the Blues on eight occasions, though he has generally struggled against the side, failing to score or assist against them.

The 25-year-old couldn't replicate the numbers he produced in the 2019/20 Premier League season in the recent campaign. That year, he made 13 goal contributions and achieved a rating of 7.49. This time around, he managed just two goals and two assists and he earned a 7.11 rating.

His drop-off in form aligns with the performances of Wolves, who generally struggled in the season just gone.

What might be of interest to Chelsea is his versatility. Indeed, the Spaniard has played in all attacking areas of the pitch, as well as featuring at right wing-back and right-back.

1 of 20 Ultimate Chelsea quiz: Who assisted Drogba's 2012 CL final goal? Juan Mata Florent Malouda Frank Lampard Ashley Cole

Would Traore be the right fit?

As an attacking, forward-thinking player, Traore has shown the potential to be a frightening asset if he can add more of an end product to his game. Though as a wing-back option, Chelsea would be better off going for Hakimi.

The Inter defender is more naturally suited to the position and has proved that he is capable of playing at the top level in both offensive and defensive scenarios.

According to WhoScored, Hakimi made 1.4 tackles and 0.6 interceptions per game in Serie A. In comparison, Traore averaged just 0.8 and 0.2 respectively in the Premier League.

Despite Traore's attacking presence, the Morocco wing-back also exceeded his goal contributions as he has scored seven and registered eight assists.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Fresh update on Man United target Jadon Sancho.

News Now - Sport News