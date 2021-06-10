Man Utd transfer latest: Fabrizio Romano reveals club have drawn up a shortlist

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are keen to sign a new centre-back in the transfer window and have formed a list of defensive targets.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Manchester United?

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano claims that Man United are keen to add a central defender to their ranks this summer.

The Italian journalist said, "Yes, they want to sign a new centre-back. They have a list, so the situation is basically always the same, now they are focusing on Sancho, but they are always looking at a centre-back."

Which centre-backs are linked with United?

Romano suggests that United are looking at La Liga trio Jules Kounde, Pau Torres and Raphael Varane this summer.

The journalist said, "Let’s see what happens with Kounde, he is one of the candidates on the list. There is also the name of Pau Torres but, in this case, there is a release clause for Torres of €65m (£56.1m).

"So let’s see what Manchester United decide.

"Varane’s situation with Real Madrid is still in the air. No agreement yet for a new contract but Real Madrid will decide with Ancelotti."

He also added that, contrary to reports, United have not made a bid for Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero.

Romano said, "[It is] Not true that Manchester United made a proposal for Cristian Romero. Atalanta have not received any bid from Manchester United, so just talks in the air.

"The player is appreciated of course but there is no proposal from Manchester United."

Who would be the best centre-back to partner Harry Maguire?

The addition of Varane at United could be invaluable to the dressing room at Old Trafford and he could be a suitable partner to Maguire.

The Frenchman has evolved into a winner at Real Madrid having won 19 trophies in his senior career, including four Champions League titles and a World Cup with France.

His winning mentality could prove to be an important influence at United, who will surely be targeting silverware next season to continue their steady progression under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Aside from Varane's experience and mentality, he is also renowned for his speed which could be a key attribute alongside Maguire, given that is an attribute Rio Ferdinand has suggested his former club lack.

Where else could United look to improve?

Defensive midfield is another key area that Solskjaer should look to improve upon in the transfer window.

He has often played Scott McTominay and Fred as a pairing in the middle of the park. With Solskjaer's reluctance to use one defensive midfielder, it would appear that he doesn't trust either one of the pair to play on their own.

Having averaged more interceptions per game than the pair (via WhoScoed) West Ham's Declan Rice could help enable United to start with one deep enforcer and two progressive players ahead of him.

According to The Athletic, the 22-year-old is the Red Devils' primary target in that position.

