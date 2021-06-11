West Bromwich Albion Manager News: Derek McInnes emerges as key contender for vacancy

West Bromwich Albion's search for a new manager following Sam Allardyce's departure has resulted in them being linked with a host of individuals in recent weeks.

Yet despite the speculation surrounding the vacancy at the Hawthorns, the Baggies have yet to bring this particular saga to an end.

After it was revealed earlier this by the Express & Star that Chris Wilder was no longer in contention for the role due to the fact that West Brom owner Guochuan Lai vetoed a move, it seemed as if West Brom were about to appoint David Wagner.

However, despite holding talks with the Baggies, the former Huddersfield Town boss opted against making the switch to the West Midlands and has since become the manager of Swiss side BSC Young Boys.

With Michael Appleton unlikely to leave Lincoln City and Roy Hodgson unwilling to make an immediate return to management, West Brom are looking into the possibility of drafting in an individual who previously featured for them during his career as a player.

According to Football Insider, the Baggies have now made contact with former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes.

The 49-year-old left the Dons in March after eight years in charge of the club and has yet to commit himself to a new project.

Before embarking on his managerial career, McInnes played regularly for West Brom during his three-year stint at the club and helped them seal promotion to the Premier League.

The Scotsman will be hoping to replicate this particular feat as a manager if he is given the chance to lead the Baggies into a new dawn next season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Having witnessed their club fail to seal a deal for Wagner, West Brom fans will be wary about this latest update concerning McInnes as there is no guarantee that he will be open to the possibility of becoming their new manager.

Furthermore, whilst McInnes did manage to guide Aberdeen to a Scottish League Cup triumph during his time at the Pittodrie Stadium, his most recent spell in charge of a Championship side left a lot to be desired.

Although he helped Bristol City avoid relegation in 2012, he was given his marching orders by the club a year later after only winning 17 of his 63 games in charge.

Whereas it would be naïve to suggest that McInnes hasn't grown as a manager since this experience, West Brom cannot afford to make a mistake when it comes to this particular appointment and thus it is imperative that they believe that he is the right man to get them back into the Premier League in the not-too-distant future.

