Euro 2020 isn’t the only international competition kicking off this weekend.

Turkey and Italy raise the curtain for the delayed European tournament on Friday but, over in South America, Copa America will also begin on Sunday night with spontaneous hosts Brazil taking on Venezuela.

Football fans can feast on a month-long festival of football from the best players in Europe and South America with very few fixture clashes.

On some days in Britain, Euro 2020 will have fixtures scheduled at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm. While Copa America will follow with games at 10pm and 1am the following day. Yes, please.

But which tournament will have the better players on show?

Well, that’s something that Spanish outlet Marca wanted to explore earlier this week. They created a Copa America XI and a Euro 2020 XI to see which continent boasts the best players this summer.

Let’s take a look at each side.

Copa America XI

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defender: Jose Gimenez

Defender: Marquinhos

Defender: Davinson Sanchez

Midfielder: Juan Cuadrado

Midfielder: Casemiro

Midfielder: Angel Di Maria

Attacking midfield: Lionel Messi

Forward: Neymar

Forward: Lautaro Martinez

Striker: Luis Suarez

Liverpool’s Alisson gets the nod in goal with Atletico Madrid’s Gimenez, PSG’s Marquinhos and Tottenham’s Sanchez in front of him.

Casemiro is the holding midfielder with Cuadrado and Di Maria on either side of him.

Messi is in the No.10 role behind a talented front-three of Neymar, Lautaro and Suarez.

Euro 2020 XI

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defender: Antonio Rudiger

Defender: Ruben Dias

Defender: David Alaba

Midfielder: N’Golo Kante

Midfielder: Toni Kroos

Midfielder: Kevin De Bruyne

Midfielder: Frankie De Jong

Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo

Forward: Kylian Mbappe

Striker: Robert Lewandowki

Real Madrid’s Courtois comes out top in the battle for the No.1 spot.

While’s it’s no surprise to see Dias at centre-back, it’s perhaps a little bit of a shock to see Rudiger and Alaba on either side of him.

It’s a very narrow midfield four with Kante, Kroos, De Bruyne and De Jong forming something of a diamond.

They will be supplying three incredible strikers with Ronaldo, Mbappe and Lewandowski. Yeah, not bad.

Who wins?

For us, there’s only one winner in this match-up - the Euro 2020 XI.

Okay, the defence may not scream world-class but that midfield four is full of talent. They just take a look at that attacking trio. Not even Romelu Lukaku or Harry Kane can get a look in.

