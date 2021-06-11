West Ham news: Hammers boss close to extending his stay at the club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David Moyes is close to committing his long-term future to West Ham, as reported by The Telegraph.

What's the latest news involving David Moyes?

Moyes has been linked with a return to Everton in recent days following the abrupt departure of Carlo Ancelotti from Goodison Park last week.

However, West Ham have remained confident that Moyes would opt to stay at the London Stadium, and it now appears that will be the case.

A fresh update on Moyes' situation has claimed the Scot is set to sign a new three-year deal with the club, and that he could put pen to paper before the weekend.

How has Moyes fared in his second spell at West Ham?

The 58-year-old returned to the east London club in December 2019, after previously having a spell in charge of the side during the 2017/18 season.

In his first campaign back in the capital, he guided the side to safety in the Premier League as they eventually finished five points above the drop zone.

This year, they have kicked on to far greater heights. The Hammers enjoyed an excellent season, battling with some of the biggest clubs in the country for a European place. They narrowly missed out on a top four finish, but did seal sixth spot, meaning that they will be competing in next season's Europa League.

What has been the key to Moyes' success this time around?

Moyes has had some difficult times since leaving Everton in 2013. Prior to joining West Ham for the second time, he had failed to last longer than a year in any of his previous four managerial roles.

This time has been different, though, and that can largely be put down to his fine work in the transfer market. Over the past 18 months, Moyes has brought in the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal, all of whom have hit the ground running and become regulars in the starting line-up - all three made at least 30 starts in the top-flight this term (via WhoScored).

He even resurrected the career of Jesse Lingard, who ended the 2020/21 season in sensational form by registering 14 goal contributions in 16 appearances for the Irons.

Moyes has made no secret of the fact that he would like to keep Lingard at the club on a permanent basis now that his loan spell has ended, and he may get his way once his own contract situation is officially wrapped up.

Will Moyes staying be a relief for West Ham fans?

It will be a huge relief for the club's supporters.

For the first time in a number of years, things seem to be settled at the club - after all, it was only three years ago that fans invaded the pitch to protest against the board following a 3-0 home defeat to Burnley.

That now seems a long time ago, and Moyes has to take credit for steadying the ship and then making the side competitive on the pitch once more.

Supporters have a European journey to look forward to next year, and they have Moyes to thank for that, but if he had decided to return to Everton this summer, that would have been difficult for the fans to take, and it could have put the brakes on the progress that the side has made over the past 12 months.

Instead, they can now look forward to returning to grounds next season with Moyes still at the helm, hoping that they can watch their side thrive in the Premier League again and prove that the 2020/21 campaign was no fluke.

