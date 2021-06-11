Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has revealed he has just one condition in order to fight YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

The 50-0 undefeated American recently took on Logan Paul in one of the most anticipated boxing matches to date as one of YouTube's biggest personalities took on one of boxing's all-time greats.

Whilst on the night the eight-round clash went all the way, it was antics outside the ring that has hype already growing for a head-to-head between Floyd and Jake, Logan's younger brother.

At their May 6 press conference, Jake got one over Mayweather by grabbing his hat and running into the crowd - a move that sparked a brawl, leaving the YouTuber with a bloody mouth and bruised eye.

Jake has a history of calling out high-profile fighters with little to no satisfaction in responses, but Mayweather has thrown down the gauntlet so long as he meets one set condition.

Speaking to author and YouTuber Rob Moore, Mayweather revealed Jake Paul must come down to his weight division if he wants to have a "real fight".

He said: "Jake Paul talked about me and him fighting in a real fight. If it's a real fight, then I'll go down to my real fighting weight class, which is 147 pounds or 154 pounds.

"If Jake Paul can come down to 154 pounds then we can see his skills."

Since the younger Paul brother's knockout victories over Nate Robinson and Ben Askren, the YouTuber has had a series of people challenge him in the ring.

Daniel Cormier and Kamaru Usman have both thrown their name into the hat to represent the MMA crowd, while boxers Gervonta Davis and Antonio Tarver have also called out Paul.

Tommy Fury has had several spats with Paul on social media in recent months, but the glamour bout would most certainly be a meet-up with Mayweather in the ring.

For now, though, attention is on Jake's clash with Tyron Woodley, which is scheduled for late August.

