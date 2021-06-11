Euro 2020 is finally here.

There’s nothing quite like an international tournament, is there?

It's been three years since the last World Cup and five years since the last European Championships. But our patience has finally paid off.

A month-long football festival with several matches being played pretty much every day.

This time around, you can’t blame England fans for getting a little bit excited.

This Three Lions side is extremely talented and have the opportunity to end 55 years of hurt. Not only that but it’s going to feel almost like a home tournament with Wembley hosting eight fixtures throughout the tournament.

How excited are you?

Probably not as excited as 10-year-old Tom Sylvester was for the World Cup back in 2006.

Tom has retrospectively gone viral after he appeared on the news ahead of the World Cup having shaved his hair like Sven Goran-Eriksson.

“There’s quite a lot of people who dress up like David Beckham and I thought ‘heck, Sven will be different,” Tom said in the news feature.

Quite brilliant.

The internet wasn’t quite so assessable back then but Tom made it into numerous national newspapers including the front page of The Sun.

But because the internet wasn’t really around, it’s been quite difficult to find out what Tom has been up to since.

However, one football fan made it his goal to track down Tom.

Back in 2015, Twitter user @thepigeonpost thought he had found Tom on Twitter. It turned out it was simply his namesake.

A year later, he tried again.

He found another Tom Sylvester on Facebook and what happened next is pretty hilarious.

After further digging, he then discovers that his mum, Sam, is mentioned in one of the articles with his Facebook profile revealing his mother is called ‘Sammy’.

It’s then found out that he appears to have grown up in the Silverstone area, where the school was located in which the news feature was filmed.

The evidence was stacking up and @thepigeonpost dived in and asked the all-important question.

Then came the reply confirming that he was, in fact, ’Sven boy.’

Mission accomplished.

But it didn’t end there.

Tom appeared to be relishing the attention and sent the scrapbook that he’s kept of his five minutes of fame.

The Facebook conversation continues as Tom doesn’t deny that he would have been knighted if England had gone on to win the 2006 World Cup.

We wonder how he’s preparing for Euro 2020…

