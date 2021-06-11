Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Triple H has suggested that wrestling fans can sometimes 'ruin' things by overanalysing the WWE product.

During a conference call to discuss this weekend's NXT TakeOver: In Your House, The Game was asked about a lack of movement between NXT and the main roster.

In his response to that question, he took a moment to critique wrestling fans, saying they should just watch the product, rather than over analysing it, worrying about where WWE stars are going.

"It’s a funny thing to me sometimes that in our business, everybody is so worried about where people are going to go or land or ‘how is this going to play out long term in the future?’

"How about watch it? Do you like it, or do you not like it? Do you have to say, ‘I like it, but I like this other thing more,’ or ‘I like it, but I don’t like it as much as I like that one.’

"Just watch it or don’t and stop trying to figure out where everything goes."

Triple H then noted that fans often 'ruin their own stuff' by overanalysing the WWE product.

"The fans ruin their own stuff half the time trying to figure out where everything goes and why it’s going there and then trying to pick up their phone and go search for the thing to find out what it is that can ruin it for them so they’re not surprised when it happens.

"I don’t understand that. I’m thrilled with what the brand is. I’m happy with where it is. Do I want it to get better? Yes. Do I want it to grow? Yes. Do I want it to expand? Yes."

The Game then warned that his 'line' will likely be taken out of context before suggesting NXT is there for the long term.

"But again, people will take this line, use it out of context. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. I’m not here to make a brand that’s around for a few years or a few minutes.

"I want it to be long term, and how’s it going to be long term? It’s going to morph and evolve. It shouldn’t be the same.

"If it’s the same three years from now or four years from now as it is right now, we made a mistake. It’s just like people, you grow. If you’re the same person four years from now, you didn’t grow."

