The classic Nate Diaz was on display at the UFC 263 press conference as he started to smoke marijuana midway through proceedings.

Diaz is set to take on Leon Edwards in a welterweight fight this weekend, but age was clearly just a number as the 36-year-old showed his youthful side in lighting a joint whilst taking questions from reporters.

Ahead of his five-round clash on Saturday night, Diaz wasted little energy as he dished out as short answers as he possibly could before lighting and smoking a joint.

He even offered a puff to Brandon Moreno, but 'The Assassin Baby' politely turned his offer down.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto tweeted to clear up rumours over whether it was CBD or not, saying: "Nate Diaz (@NateDiaz209) was smoking marijuana on stage not CBD, his team tells me.

"Its his own brand, Kill_4209. Rules in Arizona allow him to smoke closer up to the fight than other states."

UFC VP of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky recently confirmed the Arizona State Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission would be adapting rules for marijuana that are used in the UFC’s anti-doping programme.

"Great working with AZ Commission, who are adopting our testing program/rules for this weekend,” Novitzky tweeted ahead of the showdown in Arizona.

“Only issue with marijuana (THC) for Saturday’s fights is don’t show up impaired or under the influence. How it should be!”

The change in rules, which have been implemented by the UFC and the United States Anti-Doping Agency, now means that fighters will not be penalised for marijuana usage in or outside competition.

Turning his, probably somewhat hazy, attentions to this weekend's fight, Diaz said: "I believe just like how GSP (Georges St-Pierre) was doing his thing back in the day, I think he’s doing the same thing and not getting no love for it.

"So I’m pumped to fight a worthy opponent and that’s what I’m here for. I’m coming to win."

