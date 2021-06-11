Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in professional wrestling right now.

He returned to WWE with a bang last August, turning heel by attacking both Braun Strowman and The Fiend Bray Wyatt before aligning himself with Paul Heyman and capturing the Universal Title.

Since then, he's been on another level.

Roman's first storyline since turning heel involved working closely with his cousin, Jey Uso, to establish dominance over the rest of his family.

The pair's battle for supremacy, which played out for a number of weeks on SmackDown was absolutely epic and it ended with Jey falling in line.

Their programme has since evolved to include the returning Jimmy Uso in recent weeks and it will no doubt continue to grow even further.

The initial Roman vs Jey storyline will be remembered by fans as one of the best in recent years and it even caught the attention of The Undertaker.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated this week, the WWE icon revealed what he told the pair about their work backstage at Survivor Series last year.

"I’m so proud of where he [Reigns] is," Mark Calaway, the man behind The Undertaker, said.

"The night of Survivor Series [in November], I went up to Roman and Jey and said, 'This is the most compelling story that we’ve done in a while.'

"And where he’s been able to take it, it’s so good. It’s not forced. Roman is hitting on all cylinders.

"Obviously, Paul Heyman is the perfect mouthpiece. He’s there whenever it’s needed, and he adds so much. They work so well together."

Yep, we've got to agree with you there, 'Taker! Reigns vs Uso is undoubtedly some of the best work WWE have done for a long, long time and it will only get better.

We can't wait to see where it goes, and it seems even a legend like The Undertaker is invested. But how could he not be!

News Now - Sport News