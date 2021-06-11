Warzone Season 4: Gameplay Trailer Revealed

The moment that some of you have all been waiting for has arrived, the preview of Warzone Season 4.

With Season 3 drawing to a close and with the warmer months approaching, Raven Software is preparing to give us a range of new content to get our nail stuck into.

Many have been speculating what will be to come on the latest season of Warzone, which has really taken off since its release back in March 2020, amassing an astonishing 60 million downloads during its first two months of life.

That being said, Raven and Activision continue to collaborate and give Call of Duty fans even more in what was an action-packed one-minute trailer to showcase their latest additions to the franchise.

Read more: Warzone Season 4: New Map, Leaks, Release Date, File Size, Trailer and More

Gameplay Trailer

At long last, Raven finally gave us what we were all waiting for - the official gameplay trailer.

It was published on their official YouTube channel as part of the Summer Game Fest 2021, along with a number of other significant titles also offering premieres to the gaming community.

As you would expect, Season 4 is not short of action with a number of new weapons, a different looking gulag and even artillery with machine guns from helicopters.

While the trailer may be short, there was certainly a lot to take from it, which includes an interesting scene concerning satellites.

Whether this has anything to do with the story surrounding Season 4 itself, or whether this will have an impact on Verdansk in battle royale - remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, buckle up gamers. You are going to want to stick around for this one.

Warzone Season 4 will be free-to-play and available to download on Thursday 17th June on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News