Floyd Mayweather has wasted no time at all in spending his earnings from the Logan Paul clash by spending almost £1 million on nine new cars.

Yes, you read that right. NINE new cars.

Within the new additions to his fleet of cars, Mayweather has bought himself a 29th Rolls Royce... because one isn't enough for a man like Floyd.

Mayweather is set to earn a minimum of £70 million having gone right to the end in the eight-round clash with Paul on Sunday.

The 50-0 unbeaten boxer left the ring relatively unscathed, but attention has already turned to whether he will take on Logan's brother Jake.

According to TMZ, Mayweather has begun spending his earnings just a few days after the highly-anticipated fight.

They claim that Mayweather, who is already the richest athlete in the world according to Forbes, has bought himself nine new cars.

Among the new fleet are three Challengers - powered by 6.4L V8 engines - two four-door saloon Chargers and a cross-country Journey.

He has also grabbed himself a few luxury cars with the addition of a Maybach sedan and a two-door Mercedes S560 coupe.

The jewel in the crown, however, is a 2021 Rolls Royce White Ghost. The 629bhp luxury car has been selling at an impressive $450,000. Pocket change for a man like Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather, 42, clearly has a soft spot for a Rolls Royce car having bought 29, including his most recent addition. They all add to a collection of 157 cars bought from the Las Vegas dealer Towbin Auto Group.

Among his vast array of transport - which is split between white cars in Los Angeles and black cars in Las Vegas - includes £3 million worth of Rolls Royce's and several £1.7 million valued Bugatti Veyrons.

Mayweather remains a generous man, however, having gifted several cars to members of his family and close circle of friends.

Whilst the cars may not have helped celebrate or consolidate his fight against Paul in Miami, they will at least allow him to continue travelling in exclusive, luxurious style.

